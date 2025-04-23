NBCC (India) bags multiple work orders worth Rs 65-cr

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured multiple work orders totaling Rs 64.67 crore for projects in Odisha, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The first order, worth Rs 16.97 crore, was awarded by the Government of Odisha for planning, designing, and constructing various development works at Dhamnagar College, Bhadrak.

The second order, valued at Rs 18.05 crore, came from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, for infrastructure development at its campus.

The third order, amounting to Rs 29.65 crore, was received from Sewa Bharti for the planning, design, and construction of a hostel block at Sewa Dham, Vidya Mandir Mandoli, Delhi.

NBCC (India) is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, engineering procurement & construction, and real estate. As of March 2025, the Government of India held a 61.75% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 25.05% to Rs 138.48 crore, while net sales rose 16.99% to Rs 2826.96 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.45% to Rs 100.65 on the BSE.

