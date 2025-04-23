Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Electronics Mart India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Electronics Mart India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd tumbled 8.15% to Rs 104 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd lost 6.45% to Rs 303.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48766 shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd crashed 5.66% to Rs 1925. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19740 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd corrected 5.17% to Rs 18.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd shed 4.62% to Rs 146.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54409 shares in the past one month.

