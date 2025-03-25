Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd and SG Finserve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2025.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 303.05 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3840 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 38.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 297.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 860 shares in the past one month.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd spurt 18.53% to Rs 616.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8450 shares in the past one month.

SG Finserve Ltd exploded 13.24% to Rs 408.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

