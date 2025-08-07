NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 26.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 2391.19 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 26.30% to Rs 132.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 2391.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2142.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2391.192142.534.614.28184.46145.29181.45143.84132.13104.62

