US dollar index net speculative longs stay at 4-month low

US dollar index net long positions stay at its lowest level in four months from a nine-month high earlier, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 959 contracts in the data reported through September 24, 2024, showing a decline of 839 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

