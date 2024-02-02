NBCC (India) Ltd has added 80.4% over last one month compared to 17.76% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX

NBCC (India) Ltd gained 11.76% today to trade at Rs 158.75. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 1.64% to quote at 567.25. The index is up 17.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd increased 5.08% and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd added 3.38% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 104.55 % over last one year compared to the 20.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 22.4 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 160 on 02 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.96 on 28 Mar 2023.

