Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NBCC (India) Ltd has added 80.4% over last one month compared to 17.76% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX

NBCC (India) Ltd gained 11.76% today to trade at Rs 158.75. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 1.64% to quote at 567.25. The index is up 17.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd increased 5.08% and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd added 3.38% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 104.55 % over last one year compared to the 20.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NBCC (India) Ltd has added 80.4% over last one month compared to 17.76% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 22.4 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 160 on 02 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.96 on 28 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Capital Goods shares fall

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Sonata Software drops after reporting dismal Q3 performance

Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves change in CFO

Budget focuses on making India USD 5 trn economy, developed nation by 2047: Assocham

Success of India is grounded in the pursuit of reforms over the last years: IMF Chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story