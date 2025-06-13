Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries update on its upcoming Orvakal project

Sigachi Industries update on its upcoming Orvakal project

Jun 13 2025
Sigachi Industries has received the Terms of Reference (ToR) from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh for its upcoming Bulk Drugs, Drug Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals facility at Orvakal, Kurnool District.

This strategic project is proposed over 25.09 acres at Plot No. A-10, Guttapadu-Orvakal Node. The facility falls under Category B1, aligned with Schedule 5(f) of the EIA Notification, 2006, applicable to the Synthetic Organic Chemicals sector.

With the Terms of Reference now in place, the Environmental Clearance (EC) process is set to commence from 15th July 2025, followed by project development activities beginning from 1st August 2025.

Jun 13 2025

