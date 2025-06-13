Indices tumble in early trade amid negative global cues; breadth weak

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in early trade, weighed down by negative global sentiment after Israel declared a state of emergency following strikes on Iranian nuclear and strategic sites. Investors will closely monitor geopolitical developments and trends in Brent crude oil prices. The Nifty slipped below the 24,650 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with PSU Bank, consumer durables and oil & gas shares declining the most.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 934.59 points or 1.14% to 80,757.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 256.10 points or 1.04% to 24,632.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 1.56%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 477 shares rose and 2,481 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 3,831.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,393.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 June 2025, provisional data showed. Economy: India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 2.82% in May 2025, down 34 basis points from April's 3.16%, marking the lowest reading since February 2019. A key driver of the decline was food inflation, which dropped to 0.99%, the lowest since October 2021, significantly below both April's 1.78%.

Stocks in Spotlight: Jubilant Pharmova fell 0.44%. The companys board approved the sale and transfer of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business on a slump sale basis to Jubilant Biosys, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The API business of the company achieved turnover of Rs 609 crore, representing 8.35% of the consolidated turnover for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. Canara Bank declined 1.34%. The banks board has approved the capital raising plan for the financial year 2025-26 amounting upto Rs 9,500 crore by way of debt instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds). Torrent Power rose 0.65%. The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy has emerged as successful bidder under competitive bidding and has received letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on June 11, 2025 for setting up of 300 MW Wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The estimated investment for the project is Rs 2,650 crore.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.57% to 6.319 from the previous close of 6.277. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.1500 compared with its close of 85.5200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 1.97% to Rs 100,331. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.32% to 98.18 The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.37% to 4.340. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement jumped $6.31 or 9.10% to $75.67 a barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions

Global Markets: US stock futures nosedived early Friday, with Dow Jones futures plunging 622 points, after media outlets reported that Israel had launched military strikes on Iran, specifically targeting its nuclear facilities. The reports emphasized that the US was not involved in the operation. Israels Defense Minister declared a nationwide state of emergency, saying, "Following the State of Israels preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future." Asian shares mirrored the anxiety, trading deep in the red on Friday. Crude oil prices spiked in response to the escalating geopolitical tension.

Despite the looming volatility, US indices closed higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.38%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.24%. In economic data, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.1% in May, recovering from a revised 0.2% drop in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Oracle soared to record highs after the company raised its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing strong AI-related demand. Boeing tumbled after a tragic Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crash during takeoff in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers. GE Aerospace, which supplies the jet's GEnx-1B engines, also saw its shares slide sharply.