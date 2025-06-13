Tanfac Industries commissions 5,000 TPA Solar Grade DHF plant

Tanfac Industries has successfully commissioned its 5,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) Solar Grade Dilute Hydrofluoric Acid (DHF) plant. The commissioning follows the approval of the trial production quality by one of India's major solar energy producers, confirming that the product meets their stringent quality requirements.

This milestone marks TANFAC as the first Indian chemical company to commission a Solar Grade DHF plant, a critical raw material for the solar energy industry. The company is currently implementing the second phase of the project, which aims to expand the total Solar Grade DHF capacity to 10,000 TPA. This expansion is expected to be commissioned within the next three months.