NBCC (India) wins Rs 220-cr construction contracts from Canara Bank, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

NBCC (India) said it has secured multiple construction orders totaling Rs 220.31 crore from Canara Bank and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The company will undertake the planning, designing, and execution of Canara Banks Head Office Annex Building in Bengaluru, valued at Rs 163.12 crore.

In addition, NBCC has received orders for the construction of a boys dormitory with four warden residences at JNV Jalna, Maharashtra, worth Rs 9.01 crore, and the permanent campus at JNV Medchal, Telangana, valued at Rs 48.18 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction. As on September 2025, the Government of India held 61.75% in the company.