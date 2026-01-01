Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) wins Rs 220-cr construction contracts from Canara Bank, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

NBCC (India) wins Rs 220-cr construction contracts from Canara Bank, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

NBCC (India) said it has secured multiple construction orders totaling Rs 220.31 crore from Canara Bank and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The company will undertake the planning, designing, and execution of Canara Banks Head Office Annex Building in Bengaluru, valued at Rs 163.12 crore.

In addition, NBCC has received orders for the construction of a boys dormitory with four warden residences at JNV Jalna, Maharashtra, worth Rs 9.01 crore, and the permanent campus at JNV Medchal, Telangana, valued at Rs 48.18 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction. As on September 2025, the Government of India held 61.75% in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.29% to Rs 122.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Time Technoplast bags Rs 51-cr supply order from HPCL

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Slides 1.6%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Spurts 14.78%

Pace Digitek gains as arm bags Rs 94-cr advance purchase order from BSNL

Escorts Kubota records 38.5% jump in tractor sales in Dec'25

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story