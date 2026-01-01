Optiemus Infracom Ltd Spurts 14.78%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has added 3.39% over last one month compared to 2.02% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Optiemus Infracom Ltd gained 14.78% today to trade at Rs 580. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.53% to quote at 3139.3. The index is up 2.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ADC India Communications Ltd increased 1.89% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 9.36 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has added 3.39% over last one month compared to 2.02% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9857 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 793 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 01 Jan 2026.