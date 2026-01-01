Escorts Kubota records 38.5% jump in tractor sales in Dec'25

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in December 2025 sold 7,577 tractors registering a growth of 38.5% as against 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in December 2025 were at 6,828 tractors registering a growth of 36.1% as against 5,016 tractors in December 2024. The domestic tractor industry sustained its strong performance in December, propelled by supportive government policies, lower GST rates, and continued state subsidies that enhanced affordability for farmers. Industry benefited from a strong Kharif output, enhanced Rabi sowing as compared to last year, increased water availability, and positive rural sentiment, all of which contributed to heightened retail demand. With these encouraging factors in place, the industry is poised to sustain its growth momentum in the upcoming months.