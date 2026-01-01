Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek gains as arm bags Rs 94-cr advance purchase order from BSNL

Pace Digitek gains as arm bags Rs 94-cr advance purchase order from BSNL

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Pace Digitek added 1.41% to Rs 191.20 after its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 94.35 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The order entails supply of 25,000 units of 100Ah/48V lithium-ion battery modules with battery management systems (BMS) along with associated accessories, and 2,500 IP55 racks for housing eight 48V/100Ah modules each, including required accessories such as cables for connecting master BMS and SMPS systems.

The scope of the contract also includes a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) after the initial five-year warranty period for the supplied lithium-ion battery modules and accessories.

Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables. The companys consolidated net profit slipped 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on a 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota records 38.5% jump in tractor sales in Dec'25

Wall Street Extends Pullback on Profit-Taking, but 2025 Gains Stay Solid

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank director Pramod Kumar Dubey resigns

Zaggle gains on inking pact with Visa Worldwide to promote co-branded prepaid cards

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story