Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Slides 1.6%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd has added 40.19% over last one month compared to 0.86% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd fell 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1076.95. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.15% to quote at 36679.82. The index is up 0.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Technologies Ltd decreased 1.41% and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 1.04% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.21 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.