Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC's subsidiary bags supply order worth Rs 528 crore; Q1 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 105 crore

NBCC's subsidiary bags supply order worth Rs 528 crore; Q1 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 105 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) said that its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) has been awarded a procurement contract from the Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Haryana, worth Rs 528.21 crore.

The contract is for Procurement of Bio Medical Equipment and Hospital Furniture for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences, Kutail, Karnal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Separately, the companys also announced its earnings for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024.

NBCC (India) has reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.62 crore on a 10.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,118.68 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.

On the segment front, PMC revenue was Rs 1,978.56 crore (up 8.9% YoY), Real Estate revenue was Rs 29.02 crore (up 70.8% YoY) and EPC revenue was Rs 111.10 crore (up 26.3% YoY). Total operating expenditure aggregated to Rs 2,052.53 crore, up by 10.3% as compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 143.84 crore, up by 38.6% from Rs 103.78 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

States can collect past dues on royalty for mineral-bearing land

Nazara Tech Q1 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Vinny Overseas Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

WPI inflation comes in around 2% in July, manufactured products prices soften

Havells India scores CG2+ in corporate governance performance

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The scrip rose 0.61% to currently trade at Rs 174.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE:Sensex up 150pts led by ITC, tech shares; Tata Steel dips

LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

Japanese worried after first-ever megaquake advisory. What does it mean?

Olympian boxer Imane Khelif sues Elon Musk, JK Rowling over gender remarks

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story