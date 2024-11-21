Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals signs MoU with INEOS Acetyls International, UK

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INEOS Acetyls International, United Kingdom (INEOS) on 20 November 2024.

The MoU is signed to form a 50:50 joint venture company which will carry on the business in relation to construction and operation of world scale acetic acid (AA) plant in India, together with a joint marketing agreement for the sale and distribution of AA, manufactured by the joint venture company in India and such other matters as may be agreed from time to time. The joint venture company agreement will be executed later.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

