Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2087.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 619.74% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 2087.50% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 619.74% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.470.76 620 OPM %85.9227.63 -PBDT4.710.21 2143 PBT4.710.21 2143 NP3.500.16 2088

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

