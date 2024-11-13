NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2087.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 619.74% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 2087.50% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 619.74% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.470.7685.9227.634.710.214.710.213.500.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News