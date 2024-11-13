Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 3.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 221.89% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 221.89% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.441.6921.3278.111.441.401.431.391.071.03

