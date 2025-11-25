Yes Bank allots 10.58 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank has allotted 10,58,752 equity shares under ESOP on 25 November 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs.62,750,774,420/- consisting of 31,375,387,210 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.62,752,891,924 /- consisting of 31,376,445,962 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

