Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank allots 10.58 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank allots 10.58 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Yes Bank has allotted 10,58,752 equity shares under ESOP on 25 November 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs.62,750,774,420/- consisting of 31,375,387,210 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.62,752,891,924 /- consisting of 31,376,445,962 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 93.71 times

INR ends slightly lower; Negative cues from local equities weigh

Japanese markets end on a flat note

China benchmark index rises 0.87%

Sensex settles 314 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story