United Breweries launches Heineken Silver in New Delhi

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
United Breweries (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, announced the launch of Heineken Silver in New Delhi. The introduction of this iconic variant across bars and retail outlets marks a significant milestone in Heineken's expansion in India.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, Bringing Heineken Silver to New Delhi marks an important step in growing the premium beer category in India. Consumers today seek smoother and lighter beers, and Heineken Silver delivers exactly that with its smooth and refreshing taste. With Delhi's young, energetic and social crowd, this beer truly matches the spirit of the city. We're excited for consumers to try it, enjoy it and make it part of their social experiences.

Heineken Silver is now available in New Delhi and priced at INR 155 for a 330ml bottle, INR 180 for a 500ml can, and INR 305 for a 650ml bottle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

