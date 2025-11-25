A-1 receives order of Rs 127.5 cr from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies

A-1 has received a major order worth Rs. 127.5 crore for supply of Industrial Urea -automobile grade from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies. The order is for supply of 25,000 MT of industrial Urea (automobile grade) at manufacturing locations across India. Delivery of the product will be as per the client requirements and order value including GST stands at Rs. 150.45 crore.

