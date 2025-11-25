Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A-1 receives order of Rs 127.5 cr from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies

A-1 receives order of Rs 127.5 cr from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies

Nov 25 2025
A-1 has received a major order worth Rs. 127.5 crore for supply of Industrial Urea -automobile grade from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies. The order is for supply of 25,000 MT of industrial Urea (automobile grade) at manufacturing locations across India. Delivery of the product will be as per the client requirements and order value including GST stands at Rs. 150.45 crore.

Nov 25 2025

