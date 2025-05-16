NCC standalone net profit rises 14.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 5376.06 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 14.43% to Rs 214.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 5376.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5446.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.52% to Rs 761.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 19205.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18314.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

