Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 183.32 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 13.90% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 183.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2872.22% to Rs 10.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.80% to Rs 626.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

