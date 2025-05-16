Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 155.01% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 29.73% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 155.01% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.56% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 42.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.357.98 155 42.6430.91 38 OPM %4.866.14 -4.693.30 - PBDT0.700.49 43 1.561.02 53 PBT0.640.49 31 1.461.02 43 NP0.480.37 30 1.090.77 42

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

