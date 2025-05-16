Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 155.01% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 29.73% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 155.01% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.56% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 42.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.357.9842.6430.914.866.144.693.300.700.491.561.020.640.491.461.020.480.371.090.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News