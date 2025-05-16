Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.78% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 1.16% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.78% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.89% to Rs 13.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.34% to Rs 49.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

