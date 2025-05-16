Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 36.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 289.60 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India declined 36.29% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 289.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.289.60268.8013.7816.7444.3049.9032.8039.0024.4038.30

