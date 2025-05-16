Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 36.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 289.60 croreNet profit of Kennametal India declined 36.29% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 289.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales289.60268.80 8 OPM %13.7816.74 -PBDT44.3049.90 -11 PBT32.8039.00 -16 NP24.4038.30 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content