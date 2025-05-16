Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 36.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 36.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 289.60 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India declined 36.29% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 289.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales289.60268.80 8 OPM %13.7816.74 -PBDT44.3049.90 -11 PBT32.8039.00 -16 NP24.4038.30 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 79.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 14.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 26.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story