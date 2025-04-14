Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Inds posts 8% YoY increase in cement production in Q4; sales volume rises to 794,096 MT

NCL Inds posts 8% YoY increase in cement production in Q4; sales volume rises to 794,096 MT

NCL Industries has recorded 8% rise in cement production to 790,663 MT in Q4 FY25 from 729,655 MT in Q4 FY24.

Cement sales for the period under review were 794,096 MT, up 7% YoY.

Cement Boards production and sales for the third quarter aggregated to 20,767 MT (down 5% YoY) and 20,438 MT (down 6% YoY), respectively.

While RMC production & sales were 73,954 CuM (down 14% YoY), production & sales of door was 4,725 units (down 23% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

Energy (hydro power) generation & sales for the quarter ended on 31 March 2025 was 3.09 MU.

NCL Industries manufactures different varieties of cement, cement-bonded particle boards, ready-mix concrete and doors.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 87.94% to Rs 2.98 crore on a 32.40% fall in sales to Rs 341.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip had advanced 0.70% to end at Rs 193.90 on the BSE on Friday.

