RBI announces OMO purchase of an additional Rs 40,000 crore to infuse liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India, on a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, has decided to conduct an OMO purchase auction of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹40,000 crore to be held on April 17, 2025. This auction comes in addition to the previously announced Rs 80,000 crore OMO programme, which is being conducted in four tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on April 3, April 8, April 22, and April 29. Additionally, the central bank will also conduct a long-term 43-day variable rate repo auction on the same day to infuse Rs 1.5 trillion into the banking system. The RBI has infused Rs 2.9 trillion via OMO auctions so far. It has also infused Rs 2 trillion via long-term variable rate repo (VRR) auctions. The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.8 trillion on Thursday, according to the latest data by the RBI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News