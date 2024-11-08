Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gorani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 12.32 crore

Net loss of Gorani Industries reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.3211.94 3 OPM %-2.766.78 -PBDT-0.440.61 PL PBT-0.540.51 PL NP-0.400.38 PL

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

