Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 49.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.08% to Rs 545.40 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 49.03% to Rs 84.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 545.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 491.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.73% to Rs 357.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 2226.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2016.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales545.40491.00 11 2226.602016.90 10 OPM %26.5323.54 -27.3624.29 - PBDT156.50120.80 30 649.10494.10 31 PBT119.9083.20 44 505.50343.90 47 NP84.5056.70 49 357.70238.90 50

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

