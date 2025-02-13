Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 61.68% to Rs 15.99 crore

Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies declined 71.43% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 61.68% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.9941.73 -62 OPM %19.518.82 -PBDT3.443.41 1 PBT1.482.67 -45 NP0.622.17 -71

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

