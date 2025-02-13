Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 61.68% to Rs 15.99 crore

Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies declined 71.43% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 61.68% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.9941.7319.518.823.443.411.482.670.622.17

