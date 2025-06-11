Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 14.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 2,301.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,113.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 8441.03 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 100 points, signaling a negative start for Wall Street.

Asian market edged higher on Wednesday as optimism brewed over ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called "productive."

Both sides confirmed they have struck a trade agreement, following two days of negotiations in London. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exited the talks, Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stayed back to iron out the final details. Talks may stretch into Wednesday if needed, according to Lutnick.

Back on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat. The Dow ticked up 0.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.55%, and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, marking a three-day winning streak for the latter two. Tech stocks led the charge, with chipmakers like Nvidia rallying after reports suggested Trump may ease export curbs on semiconductors to China.

All eyes now shift to U.S. CPI data due Wednesday, expected to show a slight uptick in Mays inflation.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks closed virtually unchanged today as investors closely monitored ongoing US-China trade discussions. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 53.49 points or 0.06% to 82,391.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.05 points or 0.00% to 25,104.25. Sectoral performance was bifurcated, with IT and pharma stocks emerging as gainers. In contrast, realty and banks shares were under pressure.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

