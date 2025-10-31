NDA releases joint Sankalp Patra for Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The manifesto was released in Patna in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister and Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, and other NDA leaders.
The NDA pledged to create over one crore employment opportunities and to help one crore women become Lakhpati Didis through entrepreneurship and self-help group initiatives. The manifesto also promises an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in agricultural infrastructure, including irrigation, cold storage, and processing facilities.
In a major infrastructure push, the alliance has proposed the construction of seven new expressways and the modernisation of 3,600 kilometres of railway lines. Another Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for industrial development, with plans to establish 10 new industrial parks and modern manufacturing units in every district.
For the welfare of the poor, the manifesto promises 125 units of free electricity per household and healthcare support up to Rs 5 lakh under an affordable healthcare scheme.
The release of the Sankalp Patra marks the formal start of the NDAs campaign for the high-stakes Bihar polls, where the alliance is seeking another term in power.
Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app