Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDA releases joint Sankalp Patra for Bihar Assembly Election 2025

NDA releases joint Sankalp Patra for Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday unveiled its joint Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025, outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on employment generation, womens empowerment, and large-scale infrastructure investment.

The manifesto was released in Patna in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister and Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, and other NDA leaders.

The NDA pledged to create over one crore employment opportunities and to help one crore women become Lakhpati Didis through entrepreneurship and self-help group initiatives. The manifesto also promises an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in agricultural infrastructure, including irrigation, cold storage, and processing facilities.

In a major infrastructure push, the alliance has proposed the construction of seven new expressways and the modernisation of 3,600 kilometres of railway lines. Another Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for industrial development, with plans to establish 10 new industrial parks and modern manufacturing units in every district.

For the welfare of the poor, the manifesto promises 125 units of free electricity per household and healthcare support up to Rs 5 lakh under an affordable healthcare scheme.

The release of the Sankalp Patra marks the formal start of the NDAs campaign for the high-stakes Bihar polls, where the alliance is seeking another term in power.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 61.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 16.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sammaan Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 308.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story