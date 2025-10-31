Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 61.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.09% to Rs 25.59 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 61.80% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.09% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.5917.0529.8630.979.025.708.805.456.654.11

