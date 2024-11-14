Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDA Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

NDA Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.111.63 29 OPM %26.5419.02 -PBDT0.510.27 89 PBT0.480.24 100 NP0.360.18 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 77,650 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,550; Titan drags

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story