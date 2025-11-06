Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IGIL jumps after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 130 cr; revenue up 21% on festive boost

IGIL jumps after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 130 cr; revenue up 21% on festive boost

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
International Gemmological Institute India (IGIL) surged 8.25% to Rs 362.80 after the company reported a robust performance for Q3 CY25, driven by strong growth across core certification segments and sustained festive demand momentum.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 129.79 crore on a 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 303.74 crore in Q3 CY25 over Q3 CY24. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 19% YoY to Rs 175.49 crore, while EBITDA increased 20% YoY to Rs 176.3 crore, reflecting operational efficiency and higher report volumes.

Total expenses rose 26.5% YoY to Rs 140.72 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 71.18 crore (up 11.4%), finance cost declined 11.3% to Rs 2.15 crore, while other expenses surged 43% YoY to Rs 54.40 crore during the period under review.

Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director and CEO of IGI, said, I am happy to report that the company has delivered 26% growth in report volume this quarter, enabling a 21% growth in revenues. Despite many macroeconomic challenges, the Company has continued to deliver strong revenue growth driven by the festive demand in this quarter across all categories.

Our core segments of natural diamond certification and lab-grown diamond certification have registered over 25% volume growth in this quarter, with continued momentum seen in the jewelry segment. We remain confident of delivering strong revenue and EBITDA growth for the year in line with the guidance given at the beginning of the year.

International Gemmological Institute (India) is the world's largest independent certification and accreditation services provider in the fields of diamond, gemstone, and jewelry.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

