NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 41.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 41.17% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 192.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.59% to Rs 53.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 712.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 601.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

