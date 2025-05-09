Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 41.17% in the March 2025 quarter

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 41.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 192.04 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 41.17% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 192.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.59% to Rs 53.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 712.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 601.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales192.04176.05 9 712.78601.57 18 OPM %10.769.34 -10.299.35 - PBDT24.5618.66 32 84.0264.24 31 PBT20.3614.82 37 67.9149.45 37 NP16.3911.61 41 53.2638.71 38

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

