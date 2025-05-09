Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 1460.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 1460.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 1460.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.330 0 0.810 0 OPM %-72.730 --129.630 - PBDT0.780.06 1200 00.09 -100 PBT0.780.06 1200 -0.010.08 PL NP0.780.05 1460 -0.010.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 775.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries standalone net profit rises 73.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Alkyl Amines Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Ideaforge Tech reports net loss of Rs 26 crore in Q4

Grindwell Norton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story