TRAI releases Recommendations on Terms and Conditions for Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released Recommendations on 'Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services'. TRAI had issued a consultation paper on 'Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services' on 27.09.2024 for seeking comments and counter comments from stakeholders on 21 issues raised in the consultation paper.

In response to the issues raised in the consultation paper, 30 stakeholders furnished comments, and 12 stakeholders furnished counter comments. Based on the comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process, and further analysis, TRAI has finalized its Recommendations on 'Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services'. Salient points of the recommendations are given below:

For assigning frequency spectrum for user links and feeder links for non-geostationary orbit or NGSO-based Fixed Satellite Service or FSS for data communication and Internet service, frequency spectrum in Ku band, Ka band, and Q/V band should be considered.

For assigning frequency spectrum for geostationary orbit (GSO)/NGSO-based Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) for providing voice, text, data communication and Internet service, the following frequency bands should be considered:

L band and S band for user links; and C band, Ku band, Ka band and Q/V band for feeder links.

Frequency spectrum should be assigned for NGSO-based FSS and GSO/ NGSO-based MSS for a period of up to five years. However, considering the market conditions, the Government may extend it for a further period of up to two years.

Terms and conditions including prices for the spectrum assignment for NGSO-based FSS and GSO/ NGSO-based MSS, recommended through these recommendations, should remain valid for a period of five years from the date of notification of the policy regime by the Central Government, further extendable by a period of upto two years.

Any revision in the terms and conditions including prices for the spectrum assignment for NGSO based FSS and GSO/ NGSO based MSS, notified by the Central Government after a period of five years from the date of notification of the policy regime recommended through these recommendations, should become applicable to all authorised entities including the existing entities.

