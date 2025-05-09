Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 65.43 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings declined 55.76% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 65.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.37% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 214.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

