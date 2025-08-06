GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.16% to Rs 24.09 crore

Net loss of GSS Infotech reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.0929.80-1.664.06-0.650.98-1.230.40-1.520.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News