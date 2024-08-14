Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.05% to Rs 78.76 crore

Net profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 18.47% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 78.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.7683.8312.9811.327.106.424.073.652.952.49

