Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.05% to Rs 78.76 croreNet profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 18.47% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 78.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.7683.83 -6 OPM %12.9811.32 -PBDT7.106.42 11 PBT4.073.65 12 NP2.952.49 18
