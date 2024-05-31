Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 694.44% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net Loss of Radhe Developers (India) reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 694.44% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.86% to Rs 6.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.290.54 694 6.7614.34 -53 OPM %-5.83-953.70 --43.349.97 - PBDT-0.61-7.43 92 -3.582.10 PL PBT-0.81-7.60 89 -4.551.59 PL NP-0.99-5.86 83 -4.630.71 PL

May 31 2024

