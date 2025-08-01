Gamco standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.31% to Rs 52.06 crore

Net profit of Gamco declined 22.48% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.31% to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.0634.1842.0971.4219.2222.8419.0822.8214.5218.73

