NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 74.79 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 60.53% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 74.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.74.7974.0810.3516.637.3211.402.406.111.804.56

