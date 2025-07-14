Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 74.79 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 60.53% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 74.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales74.7974.08 1 OPM %10.3516.63 -PBDT7.3211.40 -36 PBT2.406.11 -61 NP1.804.56 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO subscribed 13.45 times

Consumer price inflation dips to lowest since Jan-19, food prices in negative zone

BEML gains as board to mull stock split proposal on July 21

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story