Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 7491.92 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 79.50% to Rs 908.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 506.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 7491.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6378.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.62% to Rs 3172.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1927.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 28704.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24617.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7491.926378.67 17 28704.5024617.13 17 OPM %22.1615.62 -20.3015.06 - PBDT1706.341075.63 59 6093.513857.08 58 PBT1352.01730.06 85 4571.852612.50 75 NP908.75506.27 79 3172.971927.50 65

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

