Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 121.83 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 34.22% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 121.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.93% to Rs 44.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 461.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales121.83122.03 0 461.99440.44 5 OPM %9.6010.84 -10.687.91 - PBDT12.9314.39 -10 65.4138.45 70 PBT11.3013.08 -14 59.8633.95 76 NP6.7110.20 -34 44.4125.10 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.06% in the March 2024 quarter

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for 187 cr metro project

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story