Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 121.83 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 34.22% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 121.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.93% to Rs 44.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 461.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
