Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2024.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd tumbled 5.66% to Rs 1583.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3933 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 4.06% to Rs 1050.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10066 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 3.76% to Rs 4138. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9379 shares in the past one month.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd plummeted 3.68% to Rs 191.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd slipped 3.24% to Rs 17.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1486.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1642.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

