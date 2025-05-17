Arvind Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 93.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 1189.06 crore

Net loss of Arvind Fashions reported to Rs 93.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 1189.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1093.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 80.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 4619.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4259.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1189.061093.854619.844259.1213.3412.3513.0311.99131.17112.67480.84400.0966.3653.58225.12170.01-93.1524.32-35.5780.64

