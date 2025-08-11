Nestle India allots 96.41 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Nestle India has allotted 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio 1:1, i.e., one (1) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 (Rupee one only) each for every one (1) existing fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1 (Rupee one only) each, to those eligible members of the Company whose name appeared in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners as on the Record Date i.e., 8 August 2025, fixed for the purpose. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,928,314,320 divided into 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each.

